stay up to day on conditions
Snow & weather reports
Follow us on Twitter @NorthstarMTN
-
Forecast
-
Northstar
-
Today's Forecast
-
Weather Ahead
-
Updated November 15, 2017 at 9:19 AM
Buy Before November 19
Last Chance To Get Your Pass
Don’t miss out! A pass is your best value for skiing or riding, and Nov. 19 is your LAST CHANCE to buy.
Learn From the Best
Lessons
Maximize your time on the mountain and enhance your experience with friends and family through Adventure, Guiding and Learning. Our World-Class Center offers product experiences that are catered specifically for you.
Lift Tickets
Skip the Line
Purchase lift tickets online up to 10:59 PM (PST) the night before you ski, and save time & money. Or add days to your existing EpicDay card and head straight to the lift!
Lodging
Northstar offers world-class lodging to fit every taste and budget. Learn about our wide array of lodging accommodations, all minutes away from the world-class Northstar Village.
SKI & SNOWBOARD
SLOPESIDE RENTAL
Book your Ski & Snowboard rentals online and SAVE UP TO 20% on your entire order through RentSkis.com, North America’s largest Ski & Snowboard rental provider.
Sport
Ski Ski
Snowboard Snowboard
Select Age.Error Icon
Select Level.Error Icon
Booking Calendar
Enter valid Start Date (MM/DD/YYYY).Error Icon
Booking Calendar
Booking Calendar
Booking Calendar
Booking Calendar
Booking Calendar
Sport
Ski Ski
Snowboard Snowboard
Select Age.Error Icon
Select Level.Error Icon
Booking Calendar
Enter valid Start Date (MM/DD/YYYY).Error Icon
Booking Calendar
Booking Calendar
Booking Calendar
Booking Calendar
Booking Calendar